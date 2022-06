கொரோனா கட்டுப்பாடுகளுடன் அமர்நாத் யாத்திரை.. பக்தர்களுக்கு ஆதார் அட்டை அவசியம்

English Summary

Amarnath yatra 2022: (அமர்நாத் புனித யாத்திரை ஆதார் அவசியம்) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that pilgrims visiting the Amarnath snow lingam will have to provide their Aadhar ID card. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Amarnath Temple Board chaired by Governor Manoj Sinha.