பாஜக நிர்வாகி மகனின் பலநாள் கொடுமை.. உத்தரகாண்ட் இளம் பெண் கொலை.. போஸ்ட்மார்ட்டத்தில் அதிர்ச்சி தகவல்

English Summary

The arrest of three people, including the son of a senior BJP leader, in the murder of a 19-year-old Receptionist after she refused to comply with his wishes had created a sensation across the country. In this incident, the body of the young woman was found in a canal after a long search, and the body was sent to the hospital for autopsy. The results of the autopsy, which have been published recently, have caused a great shock among the parents of the young woman and the people of the area.