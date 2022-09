மேகாலயாவிலும் உடைகிறது பாஜக கூட்டணி? ஒரு மாதத்திற்குள் முடிவு.. அமித் ஷா பிளான்! காரணம் இதுதான்

English Summary

The BJP has said that the alliance with the ruling National People's Party in Meghalaya will end soon. Earlier, at the National People's Party (NPP) National Conference held in August, party leader Conrad Sangma had said that there is no alliance with the BJP in the upcoming elections.In this case, BJP's national vice-president and party's Meghalaya in-charge M. Suba Ao has said that the alliance with the ruling NPP will end within a month.