2 லிஸ்டையும் அனுப்புங்க! பாஜக புது அஸ்திரம்.. களமிறக்கப்பட்ட தலைகள்.. வேகமெடுக்கும் குஜராத் தேர்தல்

English Summary

Assembly elections will be held in the state of Gujarat at the end of this year. The BJP, which is already in power in the state of Gujarat, wants to retain power. But while the Congress has been the only competitor, the Aam Aadmi Party has also entered the fray. This has created a new headache for the BJP. In this case, the BJP is preparing to face any insurgent action that may disrupt the BJP's winning strategy. Similarly, it has been revealed that plans have been made for this.