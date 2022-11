மாறி மாறி கட்சி தாவல்.. குஜராத் சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் என்ன நடக்கிறது? எந்த கட்சிக்கு சாதகம்?

English Summary

As the election field heats up in Gujarat, those who were not given 'seats' in BJP and Congress have come forward to contest in Aam Aadmi Party and some other parties. But is it possible to win by changing parties like this? A study has answered the question. That is, how many of those who have switched parties have won. The study describes the extent to which this has affected the own party. Ashoka University has released information about this. Details of elections held since 1980 are available.