“FIRல் ஏன் ஒரேவா நிறுவனத்தின் பெயர் இல்லை?”.. மோர்பி பால விபத்து குறித்து ப.சிதம்பரம் நறுக் கேள்வி

English Summary

More than 140 people were killed in the Morbi cable bridge collapse accident in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the injured yesterday (Nov. 01) at the hospital and consoled them as the accident took place on the 30th. In this case, why is the name of the company that reconstructed the bridge and the name of the municipal administrators not mentioned in the case record of this accident? Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has questioned.