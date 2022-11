முக்கிய தலைகளுக்கு கல்தா கொடுத்த பாஜக! வாரி அணைத்து கொண்ட காங்கிரஸ்! சூடுபிடிக்கும் குஜராத் தேர்தல்!

English Summary

As the Legislative Assembly elections are about to begin on the 1st of Gujarat, the ruling BJP and the Congress are in fierce competition. In this case, the Congress has released its list of 46 candidates. As the election is going to be held in two phases, it is expected that the next candidate will be announced soon. Many 'sitting' MLAs have now been given a chance to re-enter this bar. So far the party has announced candidates for 89 constituencies.