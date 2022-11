அக்னி வீரராக தேர்வாகாத இளைஞர் தற்கொலை.. வேலையில்லா திண்டாட்டம் உச்சம்- கார்கே காட்டம்

English Summary

In the state of Uttarakhand, a 20-year-old youth committed suicide because he was not selected as an Agni Veer under the 'Agnibad' scheme. Many political leaders have expressed regret over this. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge has raised questions about the vacancies in the army and unemployment. He also alleged that the policies of the BJP government are ruining the future of the youth and the security of the nation.