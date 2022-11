“நேத்து முளைத்த காளான்..” ஆம் ஆத்மி குறித்து காங்கிரஸ் காட்டம்! குஜராத்தை வெல்வோம் என்று நம்பிக்கை

English Summary

Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat Election Observer Milind Deora has expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party will not affect the vote bank of the Congress and that the Congress will win the polls. Political commentators have been saying that the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third party in the state will affect the Congress's vote bank while the minorities in the state are in favor of the Congress party. In this case, 'Milind Deora' who gave an interview to the media yesterday (November 25) said this. "Maybe if Aam Aadmi Party affects our vote banks, it will not stop with us and it will also affect BJP's vote bank," he said.