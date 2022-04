நான் அடிபணிய மாட்டேன்..புஷ்பா ‛டையலாக்’ சொல்லி தெறிக்கவிட்ட ஜிக்னேஷ் மேவானி.. ஜாமீன்

English Summary

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani today alleged the ruling BJP by "using a woman" to "frame a case" against him has done a "cowardly thing". The comments came hours after Mr Mevani was granted bail by a court in Assam in a case of alleged assault on a woman constable of the Assam Police. "I will not bow down (jhukega nahi)," Mr Mevani told media alluding to the movie Pushpa.