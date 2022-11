தேர்தலில் களமிறங்கிய முன்னாள் ராணுவ வீரர்.. மீசை மட்டுமே இவ்ளோ நீளமா? கலகலக்கும் குஜராத்

English Summary

Maganbhai Solanki, an independent candidate contesting from Himmatnagar constituency in Gujarat elections, has attracted everyone's attention. He is an ex-serviceman. He has a thick 2.5 feet long whiskers. This is what has given him uniqueness. Maganbhai Solanki has said that he has spent most of his life in the army and believes that if he can serve in the army, he can definitely enter politics and serve the people.