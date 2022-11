நான் முதல்வர்.. நாட்டை விட்டு ஓடவா போறேன்?.. அமலாக்கத்துறை சம்மன்.. ஹேமந்த் சோரன் 'சுளீர்' கேள்வி

English Summary

The Enforcement Department is investigating the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soran for alleged irregularities in the leasing of coal mines in Jharkhand. He strongly condemned this. “I am a politician. "I am currently working as the Chief Minister, but the enforcement department is approaching me as a 'person who is fleeing the country'," he criticized. He also said that "except the very rich, no politician runs away from the country and hides."