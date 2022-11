அம்பேத்கரை அசிங்கப்படுத்திட்டாங்க.. காங்கிரஸ் மீது பழியை போட்ட அமித்ஷா! பரபரத்த குஜராத் தேர்தல் களம்

English Summary

Speaking at an election campaign in Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress Dr. B.R. He has accused Ambedkar of continuously insulting him. The first phase of elections for 89 constituencies in Gujarat will begin on the 1st. Similarly, the second phase of elections for the remaining 93 constituencies will begin on the 5th. In this case, the election campaigns have started heating up. After this, Amit Shah said this while participating in a rally held in Rajkot district.