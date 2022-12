குஜராத் தேர்தல்.. போன முறையை விட இந்த முறை கொஞ்சம் மந்தம்தான்.. இதுவரை பதிவான வாக்கு விவரம்

English Summary

As of 11 am in Gujarat, the first phase of elections has started today and around 18.95 percent votes have been reported. Voting will be held today for 89 constituencies in 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state. A total of 2.4 crore people are voting in this. Compared to the last election in 2017, the current turnout is sluggish.