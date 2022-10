காலுக்கு கீழே.. அரக்கர் உருவத்தில் காந்தி.. மேற்கு வங்க துர்கா பூஜையில் திடீர் சர்ச்சை.. பின்னணி!

English Summary

While Durga Puja is being celebrated well in northern states, Durga Puja celebrated by right-wing organizations in West Bengal has caused a great controversy. Goddess Durga is the most powerful goddess among the Hindu Gods. This goddess is blessing the devotees with weapons in her hands as if she has killed the demon under her feet. In this way, right-wing Hindu organizations in West Bengal have replaced the demon with a doll like Gandhi under the statue of Goddess Durga.