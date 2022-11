ட்ரோன் ஊடுருவலுக்கு ஃபுல் ஸ்டாப்.. இந்திய ராணுவம் கையாளும் புதிய யுக்தி! களமிறக்கப்படும் பருந்துகள்

English Summary

The Indian Army has trained kites to intercept enemy drones. Soldiers have demonstrated how hawks work in the Indo-US joint military exercise held in Ali, Uttarakhand. This joint military exercise called 'Yuddh Abhyas' is held every year. Last year it was held in USA, this year it is being held in Uttarakhand, India. It is in this exercise that the kites named 'Arjun' has shown his ability to hunt drones wonderfully.