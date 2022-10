பாலய்யா எங்கய்யா? எங்க எம்எல்ஏவை காணோம்.. போலீசில் மக்கள் கம்ளைன்ட்! சூப்பர் ஸ்டாருக்கு இந்த கதியா?

English Summary

Actor Balakrishna, who is the MLA of Indupuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh state, has been lodged a complaint at the police station alleging that he did not attend to the constituency properly. Balakrishna, who is emerging as a superstar in South Indian cinema, especially in the Telugu film world, is also participating in politics. A complaint has been filed against him in the police station that he has not done anything for the welfare of the people of the constituency while he has been elected to the Legislative Assembly twice from Indupuram constituency.