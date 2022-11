மோடி பிரச்சாரத்தின் போது.. திடீரென பறந்த ட்ரோன்.. சுட்டு வீழ்த்திய பாதுகாப்பு படை.. நடந்தது என்ன?

English Summary

A 'drone' flew without permission when the Prime Minister was involved in Gujarat election campaigning, which has created a lot of excitement. The security forces who shot down the drone have arrested the operators and are conducting intensive investigation. The incident is seen as a lapse in security for the prime minister. Elections for all 182 constituencies in the state of Gujarat are being held in two phases. It is noteworthy that the first phase of the election will begin on the 1st.