போச்சே! விதிகளை மீறிய ஜடேஜாவின் மனைவி? குறுக்கே வந்த மாப்பிள்ளை வீடு! குஜராத் தேர்தலில் ட்விஸ்ட்

English Summary

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivabha, who has been fielded as BJP's candidate in the Gujarat elections, has accused Jadeja's sister of using children for sexual exploitation. The allegations have added to the already tense atmosphere in the Gujarat polls. For the last 27 years, the BJP, which has been coming to Koluchi in Gujarat, is trying to somehow plant the victory flag this time, but now Jadeja's sister has entered the field against his wife.