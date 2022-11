பாஜக தலைவரை திடீரென சந்தித்த மமதா! ஒரு வேளை 'அப்படி' இருக்குமோ? காங். சிபிஎம் டவுட்

English Summary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sudden meeting with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has created a stir in the political circles of the state. Already, the opposition parties in the state criticized that the BJP-Trinamool Congress is not a conflict, the Trinamool Congress is the 'B' team of the BJP. However, the parties have alleged that this meeting has confirmed this. But the BJP explained that it was a 'courtesy' meeting.