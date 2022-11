தேர்தலில் 32 ஆண்டுகளாக கோலோச்சும் 'தலைக்கட்டுகள்'.. இவர்கள் வைப்பதுதான் சட்டமாம்! குஜராத் கள நிலவரம்

English Summary

As the election field has reached a fever pitch in the state of Gujarat, now some field conditions have been revealed. That is, the lists of MLAs who contested the elections 6-7 times in the state and did not lose have been published. Out of the total 182 constituencies in the state, the dominance of these particular MLAs continues in the constituency till today. They could not get other people to stand in those constituencies even if their own party thought so. To that extent they are dominating their constituency and party.