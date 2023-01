ஆஹா.. பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடிக்கு தங்கத்தில் சிலை.. எடை எவ்வளவு தெரியுமா? அப்படியே ஜொலிஜொலிக்குதே!

English Summary

Photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's golden bust are appearing on the internet. While this golden statue, which shines appropriately, is attracting the audience, various interesting information about the golden statue has come out. In other words, when the BJP won 156 seats in the Gujarat elections, it has been revealed that a jewelry manufacturing company operating in Surat has made this gold statue. And what does it weigh? How many people together designed the statue of PM Modi in gold? Various important information has been released about it.