குஜராத்.. இன்றைய டார்கெட் வல்சாத் மாவட்டம்.. இரண்டாவது முறையாக சளைக்காமல் வந்த மோடி!

English Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in campaigning again today in South Gujarat's Valsad district for the second time as the election campaigning has started to heat up in Gujarat. Tribal people live extensively in the surrounding areas of Walsad district. For the past 2 years, the BJP has planted the flag in the parliamentary constituency in this district. Similarly, in Valsad Assembly Constituency, the BJP has been maintaining 'Khetu Gatti' rule since the 1990s till now. Now the Prime Minister has come forward to extend this success.