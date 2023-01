90 எம்எல்ஏக்கள் ராஜினாமா விவகாரம்.. ராஜஸ்தானில் கலையும் காங்கிரஸ் ஆட்சி? உயர்நீதிமன்றம் அதிரடி உத்தரவு

English Summary

With Ashok Khelat as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, it has been announced that he is going to contest for the post of Congress President. It was said that Sachin Pilot may be appointed as the new Chief Minister. In protest against this, 90 MLAs supporting Ashok Khelat have threatened to resign and submitted a letter of resignation to the Speaker, while no decision has yet been taken, the state High Court has issued an actionable order.