குஜராத் தேர்தல்.. கடந்த 5 ஆண்டுகளில் அப்படியே மாறிய களம்.. ரொம்ப கஷ்டம்! தாக்குப்பிடிக்குமா பாஜக?

English Summary

Legislative assembly elections have been declared in two phases like never before for the state of Gujarat. In this case, there is a three-way competition in the state. Political commentators have said that even though BJP's influence among the people has declined due to the activities of the central government, it does not seem to be in favor of the Congress. They have said that Aam Aadmi Party is likely to be formed as an alternative to these two parties. Due to this, the state election has come under everyone's attention.