சுற்றிலும் சிஷ்யைகள்.. வீட்டில் 69,000 கருத்தடை மாத்திரைகள்! மத போதகருக்கு 8,685 ஆண்டு சிறை தண்டனை

English Summary

A Turkish court has sentenced private TV editor and cult preacher Adnan Oktar to 8,685 years in prison for the crimes of keeping girls as sexual slaves and raping young women. The court had already sentenced him to 1,075 years in prison. In this case, this sentence has been given while he had appealed. A man who was sentenced to 8,685 years in prison for keeping girls as sex slaves has sent shockwaves across the country.