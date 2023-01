‛அத்திப்பட்டி’.. அப்படியே மண்ணில் புதையும் உத்தரகாண்ட் ஜோஷிமத் நகரம்.. அலறும் மக்கள்.. ஷாக்

English Summary

In the movie Citizen starring actor Ajith, a village named Atthipatti disappears into the ocean. In that way, there is a shocking news that more than 500 houses have been cracked due to a landslide in Joshimath, a beautiful and dangerous city located at the foothills of the Himalayas in the state of Uttarakhand. Due to this, people are screaming and crying for death.