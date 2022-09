என்னை அங்கெல்லாம் தொட்டார்கள்! அப்புறம்.. பாஜக நிர்வாகி மகன் கொடுமை! லீக்கான பெண்ணின் வாட்ஸ்அப் சாட்

English Summary

The arrest of three people, including the son of a senior BJP leader, in the murder of a 19-year-old girl who was working as a receptionist at his luxury hotel after she refused to comply with his wishes had created a sensation across the country. In this incident, the body of the young woman was found in a canal after a long search, and the post-mortem report revealed that the young woman had multiple injuries on her body and had drowned. Now another shocking information has come out after this. In other words, the deceased girl shared her ordeal with her friends through WhatsApp. These text messages are now circulating on social media as screenshots.