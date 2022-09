பாஸ்ட் ஃபுட் தெரியும்...பாஸ்ட் கட்டிங் தெரியுமா? இப்படி ஒரு ஹேர் கட்டை பார்த்து இருக்கமாட்டீங்க

English Summary

A hairdresser in Greece has set a Guinness World Record for cutting someone's hair in 47 seconds. Hairstyle usually takes a long time. The longer it takes, the better the haircut will be. But the 47-second haircut video has taken everyone by surprise. This video is currently the talk of the town on social media. After the haircut, a member of the Guinness team checks the volume of the hair and declares success.