கட்டிடக்கலைஞர்.. மருத்துவர்..பின்லேடனின் தோழர் - யார் இந்த அய்மன் அல்-ஜவாஹிரி

English Summary

Ayman al-Zawahiri was the one who carried out the series of attacks against the Americans. President Biden has said that justice has been done by killing him. Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike while hiding in Kabul. Born into a wealthy family, an architect and a doctor, how did Zawahiri join Al-Qaeda and become its leader? Let's see how the connection with Bin Laden came about.