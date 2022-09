இது 2வது முறை.. சர்வதேச தீவிரவாதிகளை பாதுகாக்கிறதா சீனா? இந்தியாவின் தீர்மானத்திற்கு முடக்கம்

English Summary

China has put on hold the US decision to declare Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, who is wanted by India and the US, as an international criminal. The United States put a proposal for this in the UN. This was supported by India. But China put the decision on hold. In the last 2008 Lashkar-e-Taiba attack in Mumbai, 166 people were killed. Sajid Mir was the mastermind of this conspiracy.