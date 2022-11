சீனாவின் முன்னாள் அதிபர் ஜியாங் ஜெமின் (96) காலமானார்! அதிர்ச்சியில் கம்யூனிஸ்ட் கட்சி

English Summary

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin passed away today due to ill health. He was 96 years old. He played an important role in building modern China. His death has caused a tragedy in the country. Jiang Zemin, who had been suffering from leukemia for a long time, died today due to organ failure. The news was confirmed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. In this regard, the party has informed the parliament, the army and the people of the country through a letter.