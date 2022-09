போதும் போதும் உடனடியாக பேச்சுவார்த்தையை தொடங்குங்க...ரஷ்யா உக்ரைனுக்கு இந்தியா வலியுறுத்தல்

English Summary

As the Russian troops have been carrying out their military operations in Ukraine for more than 7 months, this has been discussed in detail in the ongoing UN Council meeting. Speaking from the Indian side, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that the Indian side is insisting that the war should end immediately. The 77th Council meeting of the UN General Assembly concluded with 15 leaders chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Europe and France Catherine Colonna. It was in this meeting that India emphasized the above point.