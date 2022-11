ஐநா கூட்டத்தில் சீண்டிய அமெரிக்கா.. நரகம் தெரியுமா பாஸ்? கிம் ஜோங் சகோதரி விடுத்த பரபரப்பு வார்னிங்

English Summary

While the United States raised its voice against North Korea in the recently concluded UN Security Council, now the North Korean President's sister 'Kim Yo Jong' has issued a warning to the United States. The US has already conducted joint air force exercises with South Korea. To counter this, North Korea has continuously tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. In this matter, while South Korea and Japan stand against North Korea along with the United States, the sister of President Kim Jong Un has now issued a public warning against the United States and its allies.