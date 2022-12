பரந்தூர் விமான நிலையம்..வைகோ கேட்ட அதிரடி கேள்வி..மாநில அரசு வசம் உள்ளதாக மத்திய அரசு பதில்

English Summary

According to the Green Airport Policy, the Central Government has clarified that all the works, especially the acquisition of land, rehabilitation and allotment of compensation funds, for the establishment of Parantur Airport are in the hands of the State Government. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Authority has submitted an application to the central government seeking planning permission and site clearance for the construction of a new airport at Parantur in Kanchipuram district in August 2022, the central government said.