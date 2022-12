அனுமன் ஜெயந்தி.. குமரி சுசீந்திரம் தாணுமாலயசுவாமி கோயிலில் 1.08 லட்சம் லட்டு பிரசாதம் தயார்

English Summary

On the occasion of Anjaneyar Jayanti, the work of making 1.08 lakh latts is going on in full swing at Susindram Thanumalayan Swamy Anjaneyar Temple in Kanyakumari. As Anjaneyar Jayanti is going to be celebrated on December 23rd, the devotees who come to have darshan of Sami will be given ladtu prasad.