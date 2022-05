பட்டினப்பிரவேசம்... மனம் குளிர்ந்த மதுரை ஆதீனம்... அமைச்சர் சேகர்பாபுவிற்கு பாராட்டு

English Summary

Madurai Adheenam praise to Minister Sekar babu: (அமைச்சர் சேகர்பாபுவிற்கு மதுரை ஆதீனம் பாராட்டு)Spirituality and politics are one and the same. The government is in the temple. Madurai Athena has said that politicians are the ministers of the treasury. It is good and commendable that the Minister has said that a smooth solution will be found in the matter of tooth decay. But Madurai Athena said this should have been done in advance.