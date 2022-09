நீண்ட போராட்டம்,. என் நோக்கமே வித்தியாசமானது.. யாத்திரை பற்றி வெளிப்படையாக பேசிய ராகுல் காந்தி

English Summary

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi launched Bharat Joda Yatra in Kanyakumari district yesterday. On this journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi interacts with the people of the country. In this case, he gave an interview to the media today and said about the struggle of the Congress party. He said that the current struggle is not between one party and another, it is between the structure of India and those who stand against it.