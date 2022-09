உ.பியில் மோசமாகும் சட்டம் ஒழுங்கு.. சட்டமன்றம் நோக்கி அகிலேஷ் யாதவ் பேரணி.. யோகிக்கு நெருக்கடி!

English Summary

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has started a rally towards the Assembly, criticizing the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The recent incident of rape and murder of two girls belonging to an dalit community in Uttar Pradesh shocked the entire country. Following this, the Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav has started a rally today saying that law and order has broken down in the state.