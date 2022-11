'மலரே..' ஆசிரியைக்கு ரூட் விட்ட மாணவர்கள்! ஐ லவ் யூ சொல்லி டார்ச்சர்.. தட்டித் தூக்கிய உ.பி போலீஸ்

English Summary

In Uttar Pradesh, some students said 'I love you' to a teacher, causing controversy. The teacher has filed a complaint against the students after the release of the related videos. The police have registered a case based on the complaint and arrested the students. This incident has created a stir in the state. In this incident, the students took the video without the permission of the teacher. As this video spread rapidly on social media, many people are condemning the students.