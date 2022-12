அதிமுகவின் பிளவு.. தேர்தல் தோல்விக்கு பின் எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி உணர்வார்.. மருது அழகுராஜ் நச் பதில்!

English Summary

Marudhu Alaguraj has said that O. Panneerselvath still has the right to sign the double leaf symbol. Marudhu Alaguraj said that DMK's B team Edappadi Palaniswami has been hiding because he is stuck in the Koda Nadu issue, and every time AIADMK has split, DMK has won, this time AIADMK will face defeat again because of more divisions.