ஜல்லிக்கட்டுக்கு தயாராகும் அவனியாபுரம் வாடிவாசல்...வரப்போகும் விஐபி..மதுரையில் பலத்த பாதுகாப்பு

English Summary

Mugurtha kal function today for the jallikattu festival. With the jallikattu competition to be held on January 15, the work of decorating the wadivasals has intensified. Security arrangements have been intensified as information has come out that Governor RN Ravi is coming to Avaniyapuram to witness the jallikattu competition. Reservations for cowherds and bulls participating in the jallikattu competition have been completed.