அங்கே ஒன்னு, இங்கே ஒன்னு... இதுதான் தமிழ் மீது உள்ள அக்கறையா? மோடி உரையை விளாசிய சு.வெங்கடேசன்

English Summary

Madurai MP S. Venkatesan has criticized that the central government is actively involved in imposing Hindi while Prime Minister Modi had insisted that everyone should protect Tamil at the Kashi Tamil Sangh function. The university had announced that if you want to get a degree from the Central University of Delhi, you have to pass the 'Hindi' language test. Pointing out this, S. Venkatesan has criticized the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said, "Lying and cheating will pay off."