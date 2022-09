கார்த்தி சிதம்பரத்தை ஓரமாக உட்கார வைத்த கே.என்.நேரு! சட்டை செய்யாத அமைச்சர் பெரியகருப்பன்!

English Summary

Karti Chidambaram, who arrived late to the regional-level urban development and municipal administration review meeting held in Madurai, was not taken seriously by any of the ministers there. Tamil Nadu Ministers Periyakaruppan, Murthy and KN Nehru did not take Karti Chidambaram for granted. Meanwhile, Karthi Chidambaram sat down on the side of the stage without any other option.