எய்ம்ஸ் கட்டிட்டீங்களா? ஏன் ஆபரேஷன் நடக்குதுனு கூட சொல்லுங்களேன்! பாஜகவை கலாய்த்த ப சிதம்பரம்

English Summary

The BJP government had already said that AIIMS, a national standard hospital, would become another pride for Madurai. Following this, the party's National President JP Natta, who participated in a public meeting held in Karaikudi recently and delivered a special speech, said that the construction work of 'AIIMS' hospital has been completed by 95 percent. However, the BJP side explained that Natta said that the preparatory work for the construction of this hospital is 95 percent complete. Following this, P Chidambaram posted a tweet about this.