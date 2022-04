உயிரை காவு வாங்கிய கழிவு நீர் விஷவாயு..மனித உயிரை விடவா இயந்திரத்தின் விலை அதிகம் - அண்ணாமலை சுளீர்

English Summary

Annamalai tweets about Three contract workers died: (விஷவாயு தாக்கி 3 தொழிலாளர் பலி அண்ணாமலை ட்வீட்)BJP Leader Annamalai tweets, How many days are we going to have to clean the sewer by humans. He also asked the Tamil Nadu government why it was reluctant to buy purifiers.Three contract workers died and one was hospitalised after inhaling poisonous gas while conducting repairs in a sewage pumping station in Madurai