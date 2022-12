வாரிசு? or துணிவு? போட்டி போடும் விஜய் அஜித் ரசிகர்கள்.. மதுரையில் தொடங்கியது போஸ்டர் யுத்தம்!

English Summary

Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thadvu are slated to hit the screens for Pongal after 8 years. On the one hand, there is great expectation among the fans, on the other hand, the fans of both the actors have jumped into a war of words on the posters. Especially in Madurai, posters of Vijay and Ajith fans are currently circulating on the internet.