ராஜஸ்தானில் மட்டுமில்லை.. மகாராஷ்டிராவிலும்.. நுபுர் சர்மாவிற்கு ஆதரவளித்தவர் படுகொலை

English Summary

Exactly one week before tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death in Udaipur, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on June 21. Investigators now believe Kolhe was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP’s Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a TV debate.