மரணபயம் காட்டிய கொரோனா...மெல்ல மீளும் உலக மக்கள் - 47,18,50,322 பேர் மீண்டனர்

English Summary

Corona update world wide: (உலக அளவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அப்டேட்) Worldwide, 3,02,090 people have been affected by corona in the past 24 hours. The total number of corona victims so far has risen to 51,72,06,379. A total of 2,47,011 people worldwide recovered from the corona infection in a single day. As a result, the number of people recovering from corona infection is 47,18,50,322 and 62,76,341 people worldwide have died from corona.