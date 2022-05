மரண பயம் காட்டிய கொரோனா... தடுப்பூசியால் தப்பிய 49.52 கோடி மக்கள் - மெல்ல மீளும் உலகம்

English Summary

Corona update world wide: (உலக அளவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அப்டேட்) Worldwide, 52,55,29,510 people are affected by corona. 49,52,64,860 people have recovered from corona damage. Corona has killed 62,96,898 people worldwide. Around the world, 38,470 people are being treated for anxiety.